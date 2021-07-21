Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Shares of SBNY opened at $235.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.44.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

