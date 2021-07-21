Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%.

SI stock opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 2.63. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.12.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $885,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 110,250 shares of company stock worth $11,569,688 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

