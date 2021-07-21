Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded up $6.66 on Wednesday, hitting $105.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,599. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.12. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 2.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. Insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,569,688 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

