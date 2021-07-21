SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $19,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 31,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $278,775.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $22,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 29,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $283,040.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 142,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $962,760.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 10,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $71,505.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 3,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $22,540.00.

SSNT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,075. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

