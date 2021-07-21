Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $132.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

NYSE:SPG opened at $125.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.29. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

