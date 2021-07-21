Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith sold 27,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $905,729.60. Also, CFO Frederick G. Smith sold 5,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $345,244.27. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 456,829 shares of company stock valued at $15,295,735. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

SBGI stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

