Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

