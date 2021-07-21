Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF
