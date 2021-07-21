Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

Sirius XM has increased its dividend payment by 33.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.