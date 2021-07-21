Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $36.99. Approximately 61,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,520,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIX shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.08.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Also, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $2,869,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $1,898,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 42.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

