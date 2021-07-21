Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €118.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €119.00 ($140.00).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €110.00 ($129.41) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €119.98. Sixt has a 52 week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52 week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -148.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.