Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €118.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €119.00 ($140.00).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €110.00 ($129.41) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €119.98. Sixt has a 52 week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52 week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -148.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

