Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Jul 21st, 2021

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €130.00 ($152.94) price target from stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €119.00 ($140.00).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €110.00 ($129.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €119.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.37. Sixt has a twelve month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a twelve month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

