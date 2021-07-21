Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €130.00 ($152.94) price target from stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €119.00 ($140.00).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €110.00 ($129.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €119.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.37. Sixt has a twelve month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a twelve month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

