Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Update

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TSLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.21%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 222,189 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,612,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 211,820 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,426,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after purchasing an additional 35,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 757,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

