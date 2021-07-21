SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,528. SLM has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The business had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SLM will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.56.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

