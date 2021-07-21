SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 22.85%.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,082. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a market cap of $369.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMBK. Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

