Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.05

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 1756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $141,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 51.2% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

