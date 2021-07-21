Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF)

Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ORPEF stock remained flat at $$127.25 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 376. Orpea has a 52-week low of $107.04 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.43.
Orpea Company Profile
