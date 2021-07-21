SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $373.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $337.00 to $373.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.77% from the company’s previous close.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.82.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $245.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $162.60 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.41. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,697 shares of company stock worth $10,294,803 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

