Sound Point Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sound Point Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Sound Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sound Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,120,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,644,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,755,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,800 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.61. 634,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,997,436. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.54.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.