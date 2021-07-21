South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SABK opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $109.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on South Atlantic Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

