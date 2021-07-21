SparksPay (SPK) Market Cap Achieves $19,448.47

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SparksPay has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $19,448.47 and approximately $10.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000063 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000176 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001027 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,284,431 coins and its circulating supply is 10,176,265 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

