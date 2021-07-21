SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Shares of SPTN opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.73. The company has a market cap of $697.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $111,595.00. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth $265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 19.3% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 214,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 34,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth $1,916,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

