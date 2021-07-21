SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,909,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.29% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $960,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $345.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.02. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $259.94 and a 1-year high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

