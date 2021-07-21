Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Acquires $14,990.00 in Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Gerald Hellerman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $14,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SPE opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,055,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 337,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 618.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the period. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

