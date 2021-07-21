Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Acquires $14,990.00 in Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Gerald Hellerman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $14,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:SPE opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
