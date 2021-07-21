Spectiv (SIG) Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Spectiv coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectiv has a market cap of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spectiv Coin Profile

Spectiv is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

