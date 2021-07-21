Spectris (LON:SXS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spectris plc (LON:SXS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,279 ($42.84). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,256 ($42.54), with a volume of 180,052 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SXS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,620.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

