Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPRO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
NASDAQ SPRO opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.66.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.
About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
