Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPRO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.66.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

