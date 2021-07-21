Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 price target on the stock. William Blair’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.97.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $19.61 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 157,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal acquired 1,073,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

