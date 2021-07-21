Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.97.

NYSE:CXM opened at $19.61 on Monday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas purchased 31,250 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal purchased 1,073,731 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216 over the last three months.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

