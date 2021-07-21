SS&C Technologies (SSNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.35. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $75.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

