StableXSwap (STAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,166.00

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 59.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. StableXSwap has a market cap of $40.78 million and approximately $2,166.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.99 or 0.00009384 BTC on popular exchanges.

StableXSwap Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

