Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 629 ($8.22) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 517.11 ($6.76).

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 426.20 ($5.57) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 479.26. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The firm has a market cap of £13.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28.

In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

