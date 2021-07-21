Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 272.80 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 274.10 ($3.58). 3,459,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,790,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.70 ($3.59).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC boosted their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 283.29 ($3.70).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 274.21. The stock has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

