Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Tops $0.0372 on Major Exchanges (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $41.76 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

STPT is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

