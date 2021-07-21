Stanley Tang Sells 15,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Stanley Tang sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $2,702,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 395.97 and a beta of 2.14. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

