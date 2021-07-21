Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $117.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.27. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $120.82. The company has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of 139.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.