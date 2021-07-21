StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Short Interest Update

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 246,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Aparup Sengupta acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 66.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in StarTek in the first quarter worth $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in StarTek by 41.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in StarTek in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in StarTek by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of StarTek stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,452. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. StarTek has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.56 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that StarTek will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

