State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 161,878 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,878 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.28% of The Hershey worth $90,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,245. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $180.28 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $182.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

