State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $109.89 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,155 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of CME Group worth $109,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $208.58 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

