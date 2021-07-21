State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $82.96 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Prologis were worth $82,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

