State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,065,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,377 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $98,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after acquiring an additional 892,816 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $104.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

