State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 324,083 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,553,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,083 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.46% of CBRE Group worth $122,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $83.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,700 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $593,285.00. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

