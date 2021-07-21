State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,639 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $118,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Zillow Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $607,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $216,301.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473 in the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group stock opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

