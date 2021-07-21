State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 70,534 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 743,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,534 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $71,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,589,000 after acquiring an additional 878,005 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $42,592,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 919.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its position in IHS Markit by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in IHS Markit by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

Shares of INFO opened at $114.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $115.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

