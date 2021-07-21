State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $105.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on STT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.
STT opened at $82.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56.
In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.6% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in State Street by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of State Street by 5.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
