State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $105.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

STT opened at $82.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.6% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in State Street by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of State Street by 5.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

