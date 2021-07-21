Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of VNO stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.