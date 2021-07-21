Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,829 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

VBLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

VBLT stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $119.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.34.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.