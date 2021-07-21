Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 527 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

SCHX opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.70 and a 12-month high of $106.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

