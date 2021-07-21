stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Tops $1,907.78 on Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $44.33 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,907.78 or 0.06044443 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00039083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00107037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00141479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,623.82 or 1.00194216 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 653,549 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

