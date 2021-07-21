Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 8,208 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. raised their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $569.24 million, a PE ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.