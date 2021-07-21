Stifel Financial Corp Buys 253 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

In other news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 8,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $728,762.73. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $108,157.50. Insiders sold a total of 50,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $93.45. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

PAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.